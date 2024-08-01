Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit declines 21.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.74% to Rs 393.99 crore

Net profit of Datamatics Global Services declined 21.04% to Rs 43.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 55.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.74% to Rs 393.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 391.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.393.99391.0913.0517.3364.8776.3756.0767.2043.4955.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp