Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit declines 21.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.74% to Rs 393.99 croreNet profit of Datamatics Global Services declined 21.04% to Rs 43.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 55.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.74% to Rs 393.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 391.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales393.99391.09 1 OPM %13.0517.33 -PBDT64.8776.37 -15 PBT56.0767.20 -17 NP43.4955.08 -21
