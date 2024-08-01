Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit rises 56.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 78.22% to Rs 42.79 croreNet profit of Sundaram Finance Holdings rose 56.13% to Rs 110.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 70.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 78.22% to Rs 42.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales42.7924.01 78 OPM %79.3940.57 -PBDT35.1710.70 229 PBT34.449.92 247 NP110.3470.67 56
