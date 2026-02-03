Adani Ports spurts after Q3 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 3,053 cr

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) surged 9.41% to Rs 1,534.90 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 21.16% to Rs 3,053.61 crore on 21.86% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 9,704.59 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before exceptional item and tax jumped 23.27% to Rs 3,756.80 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 3,047.72 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Exceptional items amounted to Rs 146.08 crore, primarily related to labour code provisions.

EBITDA stood at Rs 5,786 crore in Q3 FY26, registering the growth of 20%, compared with Rs 4,802 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

In Q3 FY26, the companys Cargo volume was 123 MMT (up 9% YoY), Rail volume was 170,466 TEUs (up 4% YoY) and GPWIS volume was 5.2 MMT (down 6% YoY). On the segmental front, revenue from Domestic Ports was Rs 6,701 crore (up 15.02% YoY), International Ports revenue was Rs 1,067 crore (up 20.56% YoY), revenue from Logistics was Rs 1,121 crore (up 61.76% YoY), Marine revenue was Rs 773 crore (up 90.39% YoY) and Other revenue was Rs 43 crore (down 72.08% YoY). The All-India market share of Adani Ports for December 2025 quarter was 26.4% (down 60 basis points YoY). The all-India container market share stood at 45.8%, up 40 basis points YoY.

On the guidance front, the company revised its FY26 revenue guidance to Rs 38,000 crore, up from earlier range of Rs 36,000-38,000 crore. The EBITDA guidance was also raised to Rs 22,800 crore from the earlier range of Rs 21,000 -22,000 crore. Additionally, the company now expects revenue from its marine business to grow by 2.3 times in FY26, up from the earlier estimate of 2 times. Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director & CEO, said, As Indias largest and the worlds fastest-growing Integrated Transport Utility, APSEZ has once again delivered a strong and resilient performance. Sustained momentum across our four business pillars, combined with the consolidation of NQXT, has enabled us to raise the upper end of our FY26 EBITDA guidance by a robust Rs 800 crore.

Our financial and operational stability has been further reinforced by multiple credit rating upgrades, including an exceptional A-/Stable rating from Japan Credit Rating Agency, which is a notch above Indias sovereign rating - a strong validation of our governance standards and financial prudence. Towards the end of FY24, we articulated a clear ambition to double our revenue and EBITDA by FY29 to Rs 65,500 crore and Rs 36,500 crore respectively. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is the largest private port operator in India. APSEZ operates a portfolio of 15 domestic ports/terminals with an international presence at 4 global ports/terminals. Along with its port operations, it has its wide logistics network and offers various port-based marine services to its owned ports/terminals as well as other ports.