Nifty February futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 4:35 PM IST
HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were the top-traded contracts.

The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures closed at 25,149.60, a premium of 61.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,088.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index added 262.95 points or 1.06% to 25,088.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 8.14% to 13.87.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

