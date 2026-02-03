Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 4:54 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top-traded contracts.

The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures closed at 25,823.10, a premium of 95.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,727.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index added 639.15 points or 2.55% to 25,727.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 6.99% to 12.90.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty February futures trade at premium

TCI Express consolidated net profit rises 14.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Solar Industries India consolidated net profit rises 41.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit declines 93.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit declines 31.58% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story