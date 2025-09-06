Adani Power and Bhutan's state-owned utility Druk Green Power Corp to form joint venture

To set up 570 MW hydroelectric project at Wangchhu in Bhutan

Adani Power (APL) and Druk Green Power Corp. (DGPC), Bhutan's state-owned utility, has signed the shareholders agreement (SHA) for setting up a 570 MW hydroelectric project at Wangchhu in Bhutan (Project). The SHA was signed on 05 September 2025, at 8:30 p.m. Pursuant to the SHA, APL and DGPC shall jointly incorporate a public company (with 49:51 shareholding) in Bhutan, to undertake the said Project.

