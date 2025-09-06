SpiceJet reports consolidated net loss of Rs 233.85 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 35.62% to Rs 1059.88 crore

Net loss of SpiceJet reported to Rs 233.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 158.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 35.62% to Rs 1059.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1646.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1059.881646.21-7.732.97-64.20330.49-234.00158.19-233.85158.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News