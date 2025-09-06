Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Lifesciences gets 4 USFDA observations after inspection at Jarod Injectable facility

Zydus Lifesciences gets 4 USFDA observations after inspection at Jarod Injectable facility

Image
Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zydus Lifesciences announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed an inspection of its injectable manufacturing facility located at Jarod, near Vadodara, Gujarat.

The inspection was conducted over a 12-day period, from 25th August to 5th September 2025, and concluded with four observations. The company clarified that none of the observations relate to data integrity.

Zydus stated that it will work closely with the USFDA to address and resolve the observations in an expeditious manner.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 3.3% to Rs 1,466.80 crore on 7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,467 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences rose 0.21% to close at Rs 1,014.15 on Friday, 05 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vibhor Steel Tubes bags Rs 3-cr order from YNM Pan Global Trade

Toyam Sports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the June 2025 quarter

SpiceJet reports consolidated net loss of Rs 233.85 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sanmitra Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Power Delhi Distribution standalone net profit rises 7.82% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story