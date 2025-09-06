Vibhor Steel Tubes bags Rs 3-cr order from YNM Pan Global Trade

Vibhor Steel Tubes announced that it has secured a new work order from YNM Pan Global Trade for the supply of metal crash barriers, valued at approximately Rs 3.26 crore.

As per the exchange filing, the order pertains to the supply of metal crash barrier thrie beam Vibhor Steel Make under purchase order no. YNM/PO-326 dated 5th September 2025. The contract is to be executed on or before 8th September 2025.

The company also clarified that its promoters, promoter group, and related entities have no interest in the awarding entity. It further confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.