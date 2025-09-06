Board of Max Estates approves acquisition of project SPV - Base Buildwell

At meeting held on 05 September 2025

The Board of Directors of Max Estates has on 05 September 2025, considered and approved the execution of Securities Purchase Agreement for acquisition of Base Buildwell (BBPL), a project SPV holding license and development rights over 7.25 acre land parcel located at Sector 59, Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram.

The acquisition will result in BBPL becoming a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company upon completion of the transaction, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

