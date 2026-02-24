Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Edelweiss Financial Services set to open Rs 350 cr public issue of NCDs

Edelweiss Financial Services set to open Rs 350 cr public issue of NCDs

Image
Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

On 02 March 2026

Edelweiss Financial Services has approved the public issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 1000 each for an amount up to Rs 175 crore with a green shoe option of up to Rs 175 crore, cumulatively aggregating up to 35,00,000 NCDs for an amount aggregating up to Rs 350 crore. The issue opens on 02 March 2026 and closes on 16 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty hints at green opening for key indices; Trump revives tariff threat after major Supreme Court ruling

Aditya Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 89.54% in the December 2025 quarter

PVP Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.54 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Rossell India standalone net profit declines 30.63% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story