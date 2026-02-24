GIFT Nifty hints at green opening for key indices; Trump revives tariff threat after major Supreme Court ruling

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty February 2026 futures were up 12.50 points, suggesting a green start for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,483.70 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,292.24 crore in the Indian equity market on 23 February 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 1,472.46 crore in the cash market so far in February (till 23 February 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 41,435.22 crore in January 2026 and Rs 34,349.62 crore in December.

Global Markets:

Asia markets traded mixed on Tuesday as investors weighed renewed tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump and concerns that artificial intelligence could disrupt software companies. Trump posted on Truth Social Monday that any country that wants to play games with the Supreme Court decision will be met with a much higher tariff. The comments followed a Supreme Court decision Friday striking down tariffs enacted under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. In response, Trump said he would impose a 15% global tariff under Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act. Investors in Asia were also assessing Chinas loan prime rate (LPR) decision. Chinas central bank on Tuesday kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged at 3% for the one-year LPR and 3.5% for the five-year LPR.

Overnight on Wall Street, U.S. equities tumbled on Monday as investors grappled with persistent fears around artificial intelligence disruptions to various industries and President Donald Trumps decision to raise his global tariffs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 821.91 points, or 1.66%, to close at 48,804.06, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.13% and ended at 22,627.27. The S&P 500 shed 1.04% and closed at 6,837.75, putting it into the red once again for 2026. The 30-stock Dow was dragged down by IBM shares, which declined 13% on the heels of Anthropic outlining new programming capabilities for its Claude Code product.

Software stocks such as Microsoft and CrowdStrike were under pressure yet again as AI disruption worries hovered over the market. However, software hasnt been the only sector to be hit due to AI fears recently: Stocks linked to trucking and logistics, commercial real estate and financial services have similarly suffered losses this month. Domestic Market: The key equity indices ended with moderate gains on Monday, extending a two-day rally after the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs. Investors will monitor crude oil prices and movements in gold prices. The Nifty settled above the 25,700 level. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 479.95 points or 0.58% to 83,294.66. The Nifty 50 index gained 141.75 points or 0.55% to 25,713. In the two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty jumped 0.95% and 1.01%, respectively.