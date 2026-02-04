Adani Power Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 153.9, up 7.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.26% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.81% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Power Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 153.9, up 7.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25723.35. The Sensex is at 83606.72, down 0.16%. Adani Power Ltd has risen around 5.27% in last one month.