Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd up for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27500.3, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 78.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 146.86 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 122.7, up 0.95% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up 34.4% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% jump in NIFTY and a 18.13% jump in the Nifty Auto index.