Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rises for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27500.3, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.84 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 15067, up 1.78% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up 14.7% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% jump in NIFTY and a 18.13% jump in the Nifty Auto index.