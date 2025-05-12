Adani Power secures 1500 MW thermal power supply deal with UPPCL

Adani Power has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) for procurement of 1,500 MW from a new thermal power project of 2x800MW (1600 MW) installed capacity situated in the State of Uttar Pradesh for a period of 25 years.

As part of the contract, the Company will supply power at a highly competitive tariff of Rs 5.383 per unit from a greenfield 2x800 MW (1500 MW net) Ultra-supercritical power plant to be set up under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) model in the state.

This is further to the Uttar Pradesh cabinet approving the project earlier this month. The Company will now sign a long-term Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) under the Letter of Award (LoA) received on 10 May 2025.

This is second major PSA bid the company has won in the last one year, after receiving the composite 6,600 MW (1600 MW thermal and 5000 MW solar) LoI from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. (MSEDCL) in Sep 2024, which subsequently has been converted into a PSA.

