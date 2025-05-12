Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BOBCARD standalone net profit declines 8.73% in the March 2025 quarter

BOBCARD standalone net profit declines 8.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 9.72% to Rs 429.52 crore

Net profit of BOBCARD declined 8.73% to Rs 33.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.72% to Rs 429.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 391.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.12% to Rs 73.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.56% to Rs 1663.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1304.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales429.52391.47 10 1663.651304.16 28 OPM %27.6929.39 -23.9725.80 - PBDT58.4651.44 14 131.55131.42 0 PBT54.5148.70 12 116.50120.68 -3 NP33.6636.88 -9 73.1090.38 -19

First Published: May 12 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

