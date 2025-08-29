Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Power secures LoI from BSPGCL for 2400 MW thermal plant in Bihar

Adani Power secures LoI from BSPGCL for 2400 MW thermal plant in Bihar

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Adani Power said that it has secured a letter of intent (LoI) from the Bihar State Power Generation Company (BSPGCL) for the development of a 2400 MW thermal power plant in Bhagalpur district, Bihar.

The project, awarded under a long-term power procurement framework, will serve the electricity requirements of both North Bihar Power Distribution Company (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company (SBPDCL).

The project, to be executed on a design, build, finance, own, and operate (DBFOO) basis, will be located in Pirpainti village and comprise three units of 800 MW each. Adani Power will be responsible for end-to-end implementation and operation of the plant.

Fuel supply for the project has been secured under the Ministry of Coals SHAKTI Policy specifically Para B(IV), which provides coal linkage for public procurement-based power projects. The linkage, arranged by BSPGCL, is aimed at ensuring long-term fuel security and financial viability of the project.

Adani Power (APL), a part of the Adani portfolio, is the largest private thermal power producer in India. The company has an installed thermal power capacity of 18,110 MW spread across twelve power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, apart from a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 13.49% to Rs 3,384.86 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 3,912.79 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue fell 5.66% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 14,109.15 crore in Q1 FY26.

Shares of Adani Power rose 0.46% to Rs 598 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

