Stock Alert: Afcons Infra, CG Power, AGI Infra, Belrise Inds

Afcons Infrastructures board has elevated chairman, Shapoorji Mistry as chairman - emeritus, and Krishnamurthy Subramanian as executive chairman, while Pallon. S. Mistry was inducted to the board of the company.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions subsidiary, CG Semi Private Limited has the launch of its first outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat.

AG Infra will acquire 60% stake in WorldNext Realty for total consideration of Rs 30 crore.

Belrise Industries has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Belrise Defence & Aerospace Private Limited. The business of subsidiary is aligned with main line of business of the company.