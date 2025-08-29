GIFT Nifty hints at negative opening

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty August 2025 futures were currently trading 19.00 points (or 0.08%) lower, suggesting that the Nifty 50 could open slightly in the red today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,856.51 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,920.34 crore in the Indian equity market on 28 August 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 38,590.26 crore in the cash market during August 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 47,666.68 crore in July 2025.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Friday, breaking ranks with Wall Street as investors also assessed a slate of economic data in the region. The Tokyo core CPI, which strips out fresh food but includes energy, climbed 2.5% from a year earlier, easing from Julys 2.9% increase. The figure, however, remained above the Bank of Japans 2% target. Japans unemployment rate also eased to 2.3% in July, down from 2.5% the previous month. Overnight stateside, the three major averages closed higher. The broad market S&P 500 index finished 0.32% higher at 6,501.86 after hitting a new all-time intraday high above the 6,500 level.

The Nasdaq Composite ended the day up 0.53% at 21,705.16, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71.67 points, or 0.16% to end at 45,636.90, which was also a record. Domestic Market: The domestic equity benchmarks tumbled for a second straight session on Thursday as U.S. tariffs on Indian goods hit sentiment. Washington slapped 25% duties on key exports, stoking fears of trade tensions and economic fallout. The expiry of monthly Nifty futures contracts added to volatility, while weak global cues and sustained foreign fund outflows deepened the selloff. The Nifty ended near 24,500, dragged lower by IT and financial services stocks.