Adani Power announced that India Ratings has upgraded the credit rating assigned to the term loan facilities of the company from IND A/Positive to IND AA-/Stable. Similarly, it has also upgraded the credit rating assigned to the working capital facilities of the company from IND A/Positive/A1 to IND AA-/Stable/A1+.

