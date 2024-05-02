Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit rises 71.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit rises 71.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 4.68% to Rs 1166.95 crore

Net profit of Adani Total Gas rose 71.55% to Rs 167.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.68% to Rs 1166.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1114.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.14% to Rs 667.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 546.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.21% to Rs 4474.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4378.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1166.951114.78 5 4474.744378.19 2 OPM %24.6816.97 -24.6719.87 - PBDT278.18166.58 67 1054.19845.64 25 PBT229.27135.72 69 896.31732.54 22 NP167.9697.91 72 667.50546.49 22

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

