Jindal Hotels standalone net profit rises 235.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Jindal Hotels rose 235.21% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.03% to Rs 12.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.94% to Rs 2.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.30% to Rs 43.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

