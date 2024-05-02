Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Hotels standalone net profit rises 235.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Jindal Hotels standalone net profit rises 235.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 17.03% to Rs 12.78 crore

Net profit of Jindal Hotels rose 235.21% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.03% to Rs 12.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.94% to Rs 2.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.30% to Rs 43.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12.7810.92 17 43.1741.39 4 OPM %32.8629.85 -26.4125.83 - PBDT3.022.14 41 6.636.49 2 PBT1.770.79 124 1.791.63 10 NP2.380.71 235 2.402.07 16

