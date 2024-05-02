Wipro bags multi-million-dollar deal from Nokia

Wipro said that it has been selected by Nokia to overhaul its employee service desk and provide seamless, real-time IT support to a global network of employees.

The Wipro team will build a bespoke AI-powered, cloud-based solution for Nokias workforce comprising of around 86,700 users globally in 130 countries of operations. The solution aims to enhance the employee experience by providing highly available, modular, secure, and automated services.

Vinay Firake, senior vice president & managing director Nordics, Wipro, said, We are proud to work with Nokia on building an IT support solution that will improve the employee experience. Our technology cloud-based expertise, combined with our design-led approach, will provide Nokia employees a highly personalized support, allowing them to better leverage technology and deliver better value to their customers. Generative AI is fast becoming a critical component of Digital Workplace services.

Marije van Donk, vice president, head of user experience, Nokia, said At Nokia, we are increasing our efforts to elevate and secure User Experiences with our IT Services. A key pillar is a modernized remote support concept that uses the latest technologies to provide seamless, secure, and efficient support, regardless of location, device, or network. Implementing this concept will empower our users to self-service their issues, give intelligent and contextual guidance, and connect users with experts. We have chosen Wipro as our partner in this transformation journey.

The IT major's consolidated net profit grew 5.21% to Rs 2,834.6 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 2,694.2 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 22,208.3 crore in the March quarter as against Rs 22,205.1 crore reported in the preceding quarter same year.

