Adani Total Gas Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 November 2024.

Adani Total Gas Ltd surged 11.26% to Rs 644.95 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 661.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd soared 9.38% to Rs 478.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Quess Corp Ltd advanced 7.80% to Rs 702.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 63345 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12494 shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd added 7.55% to Rs 967.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

