Siemens gains after Q4 PAT climbs 45% YoY to Rs 831 cr

Siemens advanced 2.41% to Rs 7,420.60 after the heavy electrical equipment maker's consolidated net profit jumped 45.40% to Rs 830.70 crore in September 2024 quarter as against Rs 571.30 crore reported in the same period last year.

Total revenue from operations increased 11.40% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6,373.60 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

During the quarter, profit before tax was at Rs 1,115.30 crore, up 46.34% from Rs 762.10 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

On segmental front, revenue from Energy stood at Rs 2,075.8 crore (up 12.40% YoY), revenue from Smart Infrastructure stood at Rs 2,270 crore (up 7.62% YoY), revenue from Mobility stood at Rs 882.4 crore (up 23.86% YoY), revenue from Digital Industries stood at Rs 1,051.9 crore (up 11.20% YoY) and revenue from Portfolio companies stood at Rs 260.6 crore (up 6.62% YoY) during the quarter.

New orders jumped 37% YoY to Rs 6,164 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The strong orderbook was backed by healthy demand across all business segments while Digital Industries continued to experience normalization in demand. Excluding the large 9,000 HP electric locomotive order from Indian Railways received in FY 2023, new orders rose by 14% in FY 2024.

The company announced an additional capex of Rs 100 crore for the capacity expansion of the power transformer factory at Kalwa (announced in November 2023) for expanding the range of its product portfolio envisaged earlier. The capex for Power Transformer factory in Kalwa is now expected to be Rs 460 crore (Rs 360 crore announced in November 2023).

Sunil Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer, Siemens, said, The company delivered a strong set of results in Q4 FY 2024, with growth across all financial metrics. In particular, we continued to gain market share from a healthy demand across all our businesses with increasing interest in Siemens Xcelerator, our digital platform. With a pick-up in private sector capex and the Governments ongoing focus on capex in infrastructure, we believe we are well positioned to meet the growing opportunities in the market. We are currently focused on completing the announced demerger of the Energy business which will unlock value for our shareholders.

Meanwhile, The companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for the financial year ending 30 September 2024. If approved at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), the dividend will be paid starting from Friday, 14 February 2025.

More From This Section

Siemens is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport as well as transmission and generation of electrical power. The firm is the flagship listed company of Siemens AG in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News