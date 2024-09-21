Adani Total Gas secures financing of USD 375 mn from global lenders

Adani Total Gas has entered into an overall financing framework which enables it to secure future funding based on its business plan.

The maiden financing of USD 375 million executed with international lenders include an initial commitment of USD 315 million with accordion feature to enhance the commitments. Five international lenders participated in the initial financing which includes BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

The facility will fast track the capital expenditure program enabling ATGL to rapidly expand its CGD network into its 34 authorized Geographical Areas (GAs) across 13 states. This development agenda shall cater to up to 14% of India's population covering more than 200 million people. The expansion will deepen the penetration of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) infrastructure, creating an ecosystem for a gas-based economy.

