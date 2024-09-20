Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rorix Holdings signs MoU with Adani Ports

Rorix Holdings signs MoU with Adani Ports

Image
Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For exploring opportunities to transform commodities trade landscape

Rorix Holdings (Rorix), the Abu Dhabi-based global trade facilitation and finance company, announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during the UAE-India Business Forum with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (Adani Ports). This strategic partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both organizations to integrate advanced technologies into their logistics and trading platforms and create synergies that will transform the commodities market ecosystem.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

EY employee death fallout: Deloitte forms panel to review people practices

Tata Steel commissions blast furnace, boosts Kalinganagar capacity

Air India hired 9,000 employees in two years to meet needs: Airline chief

LIVE: Govt demands explanation from edible oil companies on rising prices

RBI net buys $6.93 billion in July; forex reserve reaches new high

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story