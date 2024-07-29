Adani Wilmar soars after stellar Q1 performance

Adani Wilmar zoomed 6.99% to Rs 348.10 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 313.20 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 78.92 crore posted in Q1 FY24. The company achieved revenue of Rs 14,169 crore in Q1 FY25, driven by 12% YoY volume growth. In Q1 FY25, the edible oil segment revenue grew by 8% YoY to Rs 10,649 crore, with an underlying volume growth of 12% YoY. This represents the second consecutive quarter of double-digit volume growth, resulting in an increase in market share. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Food & FMCG segments revenue in Q1 FY25 grew by 40% to Rs 1,533 crore, with an underlying volume growth of 42% YoY. While Oleo and Castor oil in the Industry Essential segment experienced strong double digit volume growth, a decline in the oil meal business impacted the segments overall growth.

Strong business momentum has led to increased market share in key product categories. In edible oils, ROCP (Refined Oil Consumer Pack) market share of AWL increased by 60bps YoY to 19.0% on a moving annual total (MAT) basis, whereas in Wheat flour, market share increased by 90bps YoY to 5.9%. Additionally, branded exports volume has surged by 36% YoY.

The company recorded its highest-ever EBITDA of Rs 619 crore, up by 375% YoY, in Q1 FY25 on the back of stability in edible oil prices.

Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO, Adani Wilmar, said: The companys revenue grew by 10% YoY to Rs 14,169 crores. The consumer shift to branded staples is benefiting us significantly.

The stability in edible oil prices augurs well for our business, allowing us to deliver strong profits over the past three quarters.

With our trusted brand, Fortune, we expect continued market share gains from regional brands. Our Food products are making significant inroads into Indian households, and we plan to meet this large demand by enhancing our Food distribution through our edible oil network.

In under two years since launching our dedicated HORECA distribution channel, we have surpassed Rs 500 crore in revenue on a last twelve-month basis and achieved a 90% YoY volume increase in Q1.

Adani Wilmar is a provider of Edible Oil, Vanaspati, and Specialty Fats. The company offers soyabean oil, sesame oil, sunflower oil, cottonseed oil, groundnut oil, mustard oil, groundnut oil, and coconut oil, as well as vegetable ghee. The company is one of the largest FMCG companies in India.

