Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Man Infra records 50% sales in luxury project 'Aaradhya OnePark project'

Man Infra records 50% sales in luxury project 'Aaradhya OnePark project'

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Within six months of launch

Man Infraconstruction (MICL Group) announced a significant milestone in the Aaradhya OnePark project, achieving ~50% sales within just six months of its launch in January 2024. This rapid success underlines the good market demand for luxurious residences in Mumbai.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Aaradhya OnePark, located on the prestigious 60 ft. Road in Ghatkopar East, Mumbai offers an uber-luxurious living experience with meticulously designed 3, 4, and 5 BHK residences. The project boasts 50 lifestyle amenities, making it an unparalleled choice for discerning buyers. Its strategic location, superior construction quality, and exceptional amenities have driven remarkable sales performance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

This Reliance group stock has rallied 52% in 9 days; zoomed 120% in 5 weeks

Parliament LIVE news: IAS aspirants' deaths issue raised in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3:Ramita's medal event underway; Chirag-Satwik match cancelled

Barcelona and beyond: How Europe's tourism boom is sparking unrest

Stock Market LIVE: Indices off day's high; Adani Wilmar zooms 7% on Q1 turnaround

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story