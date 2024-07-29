SAP Labs India to house two global AI roles; to drive global innovation

Global software giant SAP has decided to appoint two leaders from SAP Labs India to critical global artificial intelligence (AI) roles, a move which underscores the country’s growing importance in the firm’s technology framework, and goes in line with its plan to double the AI talent base here by this year's end.

These strategic appointments include Rahul Lodhe as the Global Head of Engineering for SAP Business AI Copilot Joule and Sudhakar Singh as the Chief AI Security Officer. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sindhu Gangadharan, MD, SAP Labs India and Head, Customer Innovation Services, SAP, said, “India’s transformation from a traditional back office to a vibrant innovation hub in the global tech landscape is undeniable. As multinational corporations increasingly establish their global leadership and oversee teams worldwide from India, SAP’s decision to appoint two leaders from SAP Labs India to critical global AI roles underscores our commitment to empowering Indian talent on the world stage.”

Rahul Lodhe, a distinguished SAP leader with 24 years of experience, has been appointed as the Global Head of Engineering for SAP Business AI Copilot Joule. In this strategic role, Lodhe will work closely with leaders across various Lines of Business (LOBs) to drive the seamless integration of Joule, said the company in its announcement.

He will provide critical technical leadership, set strategic directions, and foster innovation to ensure the delivery of superior software solutions. Additionally, Lodhe will shape the product vision and strategy, ensuring alignment with market trends in Generative AI, customer needs, and SAP’s overarching business goals.

Sudhakar Singh, with over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity and 12 years with SAP, has been appointed as the Chief AI Security Officer, SAP. In this crucial role, Singh will spearhead trustworthy AI initiatives for SAP Business AI, with a focus on cybersecurity, data privacy, AI regulations, and compliance within the SAP Business AI portfolio.

Singh will collaborate closely with global security teams and customer success to ensure regulatory adherence, drive innovation, and maintain the highest standards of security and privacy for customer data and operations.

Lodhe said, “Our primary objective is to seamlessly integrate Generative AI capabilities across SAP’s extensive portfolio and deliver on board a mandate of 80 per cent of the most used tasks will be managed via Joule. This initiative aims to not only enhance productivity but also redefine how businesses leverage AI to redefine user experience. By collaborating closely with diverse teams, we are poised to innovate rapidly and deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet and exceed our customers' expectations.”

“The landscape of AI security is evolving rapidly, and ensuring the security and privacy of AI solutions is crucial for fostering trust and enabling continuous innovation,” said Sudhakar Singh, Chief AI Security Officer.

Gangadharan further added, “I eagerly anticipate the contributions Rahul and Sudhakar will make to SAP’s strategic initiatives in Business AI, propelling SAP Labs India to new heights of innovation and leadership.”