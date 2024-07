Shifts operations to plants at Rania and Dahej

Astral has shifted the operation of its Adhesive manufacturing plant situated at Unnao, Dist. Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) by moving the Unnao plant manufacturing facilities in nearby Adhesive plant at Rania (Kanpur Dehat) and new plant situated at Dahej (Gujarat).

