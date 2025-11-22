Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI pushes for REIT inclusion in equity indices

SEBI pushes for REIT inclusion in equity indices

Image
Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SEBI chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the regulator is working to bring REITs into major equity indices. Pandey was speaking at the National Conclave on REITs and InvITs held in New Delhi on Friday, 21 November 2025. He said the inclusion will follow an appropriate glide path and is aimed at improving liquidity and deepening market participation.

Pandey said REITs and InvITs must move from niche products to mainstream investment options. He noted that these vehicles now manage about Rs 9.25 trillion across listed assets. He said the market is still small compared with global peers and has significant room to grow.

Sebi is studying a proposal to expand the pool of liquid mutual fund schemes in which these vehicles can invest. It is also examining whether private InvITs should be allowed to invest in greenfield projects with adequate safeguards. These steps will be taken after consultations with stakeholders.

SEBI is working with IRDAI, PFRDA and EPFO to widen institutional participation. It is also easing rules to make these products more attractive for retail investors. Pandey said retail awareness remains low, with penetration below 1%. Sebi is working to make these products more attractive for retail investors.

Pandey said governance and disclosure standards will remain strict. He added that index inclusion will support long term capital formation and strengthen Indias infrastructure financing ecosystem.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AdaniConneX to acquire 100% stake in Trade Castle Tech Park

Gujarat Toolroom reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Prataap Snacks standalone net profit declines 24.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Citurgia Biochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Tata Power signs agreement for Dorjilung project - Bhutan's 2nd largest hydro power project

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story