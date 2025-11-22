Prataap Snacks standalone net profit declines 24.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.04% to Rs 429.79 crore

Net profit of Prataap Snacks declined 24.55% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.04% to Rs 429.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 438.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.429.79438.755.334.3622.9620.086.422.344.646.15

