AdaniConneX to acquire 100% stake in Trade Castle Tech Park

JV signs share purchase agreement for Rs 231.34 crore.

Adani Enterprises said its joint venture AdaniConneX has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire Trade Castle Tech Park (TCTPPL). The agreement was executed on 21 November 2025.

TCTPPL is a Maharashtra based infrastructure development company. It has an authorised and paid up capital of Rs 1 lakh. It has not begun commercial operations.

The deal is valued at Rs 231.34 crore. The consideration will be paid in cash. The transaction is not a related party deal and needs no regulatory approvals. The company expects to close the acquisition by the end of November 2025.

TCTPPL owns a sizeable land parcel. It has secured key licenses for infrastructure projects. AdaniConneX plans to use the acquisition to develop new facilities. In a separate announcement, Adani Enterprises said Adani Commodities LLP sold 9,09,77,502 equity shares of AWL Agri Business on 21 November 2025. The sale was executed as a bulk deal. The shares account for 7.00% of AWLs paid up equity. This follows an earlier off market sale by Adani Commodities of 16,89,58,219 shares, or 13% of AWL, to Lence Pte. Ltd. That transaction was disclosed on 19 November 2025. On 21 November 2025 Adani Commodities LLP and Adani Enterprises sought reclassification. They asked AWLs board to shift them and the listed promoter group entities from the promoter and promoter group category to the public category.

The reclassification request states that ACL, AEL and the promoter group no longer hold any shares in AWL. It also says they do not control the company. They hold no special rights, have no board nominees and are not key managerial personnel. The filings note the termination of the shareholders agreement and related inter se arrangements with Wilmar and others. The entities have committed to comply with Regulation 31A(4) after reclassification. They have asked the AWL board to consider and approve the reclassification. The announcement is for information and record. Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centered on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centers, and water infrastructure.