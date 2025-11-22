Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AdaniConneX to acquire 100% stake in Trade Castle Tech Park

AdaniConneX to acquire 100% stake in Trade Castle Tech Park

Image
Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JV signs share purchase agreement for Rs 231.34 crore.

Adani Enterprises said its joint venture AdaniConneX has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire Trade Castle Tech Park (TCTPPL). The agreement was executed on 21 November 2025.

TCTPPL is a Maharashtra based infrastructure development company. It has an authorised and paid up capital of Rs 1 lakh. It has not begun commercial operations.

The deal is valued at Rs 231.34 crore. The consideration will be paid in cash. The transaction is not a related party deal and needs no regulatory approvals. The company expects to close the acquisition by the end of November 2025.

TCTPPL owns a sizeable land parcel. It has secured key licenses for infrastructure projects. AdaniConneX plans to use the acquisition to develop new facilities.

In a separate announcement, Adani Enterprises said Adani Commodities LLP sold 9,09,77,502 equity shares of AWL Agri Business on 21 November 2025. The sale was executed as a bulk deal. The shares account for 7.00% of AWLs paid up equity.

This follows an earlier off market sale by Adani Commodities of 16,89,58,219 shares, or 13% of AWL, to Lence Pte. Ltd. That transaction was disclosed on 19 November 2025.

On 21 November 2025 Adani Commodities LLP and Adani Enterprises sought reclassification. They asked AWLs board to shift them and the listed promoter group entities from the promoter and promoter group category to the public category.

The reclassification request states that ACL, AEL and the promoter group no longer hold any shares in AWL. It also says they do not control the company. They hold no special rights, have no board nominees and are not key managerial personnel.

The filings note the termination of the shareholders agreement and related inter se arrangements with Wilmar and others. The entities have committed to comply with Regulation 31A(4) after reclassification.

They have asked the AWL board to consider and approve the reclassification. The announcement is for information and record.

Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centered on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centers, and water infrastructure.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 83.65% to Rs 3,198.75 crore while revenue from operations declined 6.01% to Rs 21,248.51 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Adani Enterprises slipped 0.97% to Rs 2421.60 on 21 November 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gujarat Toolroom reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Prataap Snacks standalone net profit declines 24.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Citurgia Biochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Tata Power signs agreement for Dorjilung project - Bhutan's 2nd largest hydro power project

United Breweries update on upcoming brewery in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story