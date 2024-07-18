Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Adarsh Plant Protect reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 6.01% to Rs 4.06 crore

Net loss of Adarsh Plant Protect reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.01% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.063.83 6 OPM %-2.713.66 -PBDT-0.150.10 PL PBT-0.170.08 PL NP-0.170.08 PL

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

