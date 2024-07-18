National Standard (India) standalone net profit declines 5.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 93.33% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of National Standard (India) declined 5.71% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 93.33% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.030.45-2733.33-66.673.793.833.793.832.642.80

