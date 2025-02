ADF Foods consolidated net profit declines 3.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.76% to Rs 147.49 crore

Net profit of ADF Foods declined 3.20% to Rs 18.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.76% to Rs 147.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 129.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.147.49129.6517.8820.7929.6030.1224.9726.1618.7619.38

