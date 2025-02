Jai Corp consolidated net profit rises 3.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.92% to Rs 126.04 crore

Net profit of Jai Corp rose 3.77% to Rs 12.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.92% to Rs 126.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 106.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.126.04106.899.7911.1318.9919.4416.1616.3512.3911.94

