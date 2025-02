Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 19.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.75% to Rs 839.72 crore

Net profit of Pennar Industries rose 19.93% to Rs 30.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.75% to Rs 839.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 744.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.839.72744.759.7110.2057.0450.6239.7833.0730.4525.39

