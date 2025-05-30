Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Omkar Pharmachem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Omkar Pharmachem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Omkar Pharmachem reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.26% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Scintilla Commercial & Credit reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing standalone net profit declines 43.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Dr M Induscorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Worldwide Aluminium reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ashram Online.com standalone net profit declines 92.31% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story