Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit declines 14.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Aditya Birla Capital declined 14.55% to Rs 855.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1000.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.64% to Rs 10594.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10322.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.10594.9610322.0137.7736.021288.891467.421211.631407.40855.241000.90

