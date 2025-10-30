Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit rises 202.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.39% to Rs 1.97 crore

Net profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders rose 202.38% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.39% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.971.6578.1772.731.541.201.531.181.270.42

