Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Banaras Beads standalone net profit declines 97.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Banaras Beads standalone net profit declines 97.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 56.28% to Rs 5.05 crore

Net profit of Banaras Beads declined 97.12% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 56.28% to Rs 5.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.0511.55 -56 OPM %6.1415.32 -PBDT0.462.12 -78 PBT0.051.86 -97 NP0.041.39 -97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IB Infotech Enterprises standalone net profit rises 68.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sensex falls over 507 pts; IT shares tumble

Momentum in industrial growth indicates improving domestic demand amid tax rationalization measures such as targeted GST reduction: PHDCCI

RBI notifies underwriting auction for sale of government securities worth ₹32,000 crore

Canara Bank gains after Q2 PAT climbs 19% YoY to Rs 4,774 cr

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story