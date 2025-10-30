Banaras Beads standalone net profit declines 97.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.28% to Rs 5.05 crore

Net profit of Banaras Beads declined 97.12% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 56.28% to Rs 5.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5.0511.556.1415.320.462.120.051.860.041.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News