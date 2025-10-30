Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit rises 7.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.91% to Rs 294.17 crore

Net profit of Rajratan Global Wire rose 7.87% to Rs 20.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.91% to Rs 294.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 245.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.294.17245.3313.6015.4433.7530.3526.8324.6420.5519.05

