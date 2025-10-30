Coromandel International consolidated net profit rises 21.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.88% to Rs 9654.13 crore

Net profit of Coromandel International rose 21.28% to Rs 805.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 664.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.88% to Rs 9654.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7432.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9654.137432.8311.8812.941161.21960.831059.45891.85805.33664.05

