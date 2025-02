Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit declines 3.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.61% to Rs 9381.35 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Capital declined 3.77% to Rs 708.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 735.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 9381.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8800.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

