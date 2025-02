Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit rises 44.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.89% to Rs 394.48 crore

Net profit of Bhagyanagar India rose 44.57% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.89% to Rs 394.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 334.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.394.48334.612.752.497.135.055.383.533.992.76

