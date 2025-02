Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit rises 63.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.45% to Rs 150.77 crore

Net profit of Arihant Superstructures rose 63.04% to Rs 25.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 26.45% to Rs 150.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 119.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.150.77119.2328.2221.8033.9519.3633.3518.8025.4515.61

