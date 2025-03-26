Aditya Birla Capital invests Rs 40-cr in subsidiary, ABCDL

Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) said that it has invested Rs 40 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Aditya Birla Capital Digital (ABCDL) on right basis.

The company invested in ABCDL to meet its growth and funding requirements.

The said investment is a related party transaction, as ABCL is the holding company and promoter of Aditya Birla Capital Digital.

Pursuant to the aforementioned investment, there is no change in the percentage shareholding of ABCL, and ABCDL remains a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The shareholding of ABCL in ABCDL continues to be 100%.

Aditya Birla Capital is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 3.89% to Rs 724.38 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 753.73 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 9.28% YoY to Rs 9,381.35 crore in Q3 FY25.

The counter declined 1.57% to settle at Rs 181.70 on Tuesday, 25 March 2025.

